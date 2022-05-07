Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Date Out. Deets Inside

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are known to be the power couple in the film industry. The couple, who have kept their relationship away from the limelight, is finally taking a step further. The moment fans were eagerly waiting for quite some time seems to have arrived. Nayanthara and Vignesh are reportedly all set to tie the knot on June 9 this year.

According to various media reports, the couple has decided to finally take their relationship to next level by getting married in June this year. The couple will tie the nuptial knot at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in presence of their close friends and family. However, there is no official statement has been issued by the couple or the family members yet.

Recently, the actress-director duo went to Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh after the success of their film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vignesh shared an adorable photo on Instagram posing with her lady-love. According to an Etimes report, the duo visited the temple to make arrangements for their June wedding. The report also reveals that the couple will be giving a grand reception in Chennai after two days after their wedding and it’ll be a star-studded affair.

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s love story began in 2015 when the two were working together on ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. The actress fell in love with the director and the magical story began. Last year, the actress opened up about the relationship and revealed that the couple got engaged in a simple affair in the presence of their family. Calling them private people, Nayanthara also said that whenever they’ll get married, she’ll surely inform everyone.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The film, directed by Vignesh, is enjoying a great response at the box office. The couple has worked on various films in the past as well.

