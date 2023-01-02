Nayanthara Believes Content-Rich Films Will 'Work Everywhere'

Nayanthara has carved a niche for herself in the South film industry with her exemplary performances in several Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. After cultivating a huge fan following with films like Viswasam, Annaatthe, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Netrikann, among others, she is all pumped up for her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

In a recent interview, Nayanthara shared her take on the reach of content-rich films and said that irrespective of the language, a film is bound to strike a chord with the viewers if it provides good content.

In an interview with PTI, the 38-year-old said, “We believe that if people watch a good film, they will be happy and will connect, whether it is in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada or Hindi. It will work everywhere if the content is good."

The actress further highlighted that the changes in the dynamics in the cine world have encouraged artists to take ‘bold decisions’. She shared, “This change has given confidence to everyone. It has motivated us to take bold decisions of releasing our films in other languages, where people are not so aware of the star or the director."

When asked why she did not accept any Hindi project before Jawan, the Godfather actress emphasised the importance of waiting for the ‘right time’. “There is a right time for everything. It is just that I didn’t get the opportunity to do a full-fledged Hindi film or a proper dubbed Hindi film. Also, the situations were quite different earlier. Today, it has changed and we have to move according to the situation," added Nayanthara.

Although Jawan marks Nayanthara’s first Bollywood film, she was recently lauded by the masses and critics for her pan-Indian horror flick Connect. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the Tamil film was released on December 22, whereas its Hindi dub hit the theatres on December 31, on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, speaking of Jawan, the high-octane action-thriller, helmed by Atlee, will open in cinema halls on June 2, this year. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

