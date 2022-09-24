Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale Teaser: Vignesh Shivan Jokes Angelina Jolie Asked 'Why Nayanthara'

A new teaser of Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding film, was dropped during Netflix’s Tudum festival on Saturday. The minute-long clip offered glimpses of the couple’s wedding and a small snippet of the actress and the director talking about each other.

The video begins with Vignesh trying to answer the question, ‘Why Nayanthara’. “Angelina Jolie also asked but then, she is not a person from South India," Vignesh said, instantly cracking up. “What kind of question is this, sir?" he asks, presumably to Gautam Vasudev Menon, who is directed the wedding film. Vignesh then added, “More than looking at her as Nayanthara as the actress, she is a wonderful human being."

Nayanthara then opened up their love story. “When it all started, I had no idea on how it would be. I was not a filmy kid. I am just a normal girl who wants to give her 100 percent in whatever she does."

The video featured a number of special moments from the wedding, including the first time she sees the wedding dress, the moments leading up to the wedding and more.

Watch the teaser below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

A teaser was released last month in which the couple was gushing about each other. “I only believe in working. Definitely nice to know that you have so much of love around," Nayanthara said, while glimpses of their pre-wedding shoot played in between. “As a woman, I’m in love with her nature, her character is very inspiring and she is very beautiful inside out," Vignesh gushed.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date of the wedding film.

