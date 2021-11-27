Nayanthara Buys Swanky 4-BHK Apartment in Chennai's Poes Garden

Nayanthara is one of the leading actresses in the South film industry. The actress has been a part of a number of hit projects in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. She recently featured alongside Rajinikanth in the commercial hit Annaatthe. The actress is now making headlines for buying a four-bedroom house in Chennai’s Poes Garden. According to India Today, Nayanthara will be moving into her new 4-BHK apartment along with her fiance and filmmaker, Vignesh Shivan.

For the unknown, Poes Garden is one of the posh locations in Chennai. Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa used to live in this locality. South superstar Rajinikanth also has his residences in Poes Garden, while Dhanush is currently building his dream home, next to Rajinikanth’s house, in the same area.

It was reported that Nayanthara purchased the house in Poes Garden for a whooping sum. And if rumours are to be believed, the actress plans to buy one more house there.

A couple of days back, on November 18, the actress celebrated her birthday with Vignesh on the sets of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Nayanthara has a lot on her plate, as she is busy with several projects in multiple languages. All films are at different stages of production.

Will Nayanthara and Vignesh tie the knot in 2022? Fans are speculating that as the wedding season is going on, and a number of celebrities have already exchanged wedding vows. The lovebirds got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony, in the presence of their family members, earlier this year. In a recent interview, the actress had confirmed the news. When questioned about marriage, Nayanthara stated that she will inform her fans when they get married.

It is believed that Nayanthara and Vignesh will tie the knot once they complete their work commitments. Nayanthara’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is scheduled to release next month, is directed by Vignesh himself. She will also play the lead in Atlee’s next.

