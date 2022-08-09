Nayanthara Emerges as The Highest Paid Actress of South Film Industry

Nayanthara has emerged as one of the most successful actresses of the South film industry in recent years. The 37-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. Nayanthara’s popularity transcends Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. This has made her the most sought-after actresses. Nayanthara’s 75th film was launched recently with great fanfare. It is tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 and if reports are to be believed, Nayanthara has demanded Rs 10 crore for this film. Nayanthara’s renumeration for Lady Superstar 75 makes her the highest paid actress in the South film industry.

Nayanthara is now in the same league as top Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, when it comes to renumeration.

Advertisement

Lady Superstar has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, Trident Arts and Naad Sstudios. The film has been written and directed by Nilesh Krishnaa.

Nayanthara was last seen in the psychological drama O2. The film was directly released on Disney Plus Hotstar and received decent reviews from the critics. Nayanthara’s last film which released in theatres was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

In recent months, Nayanthara has grabbed the headlines because of her fairytale wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremon on June 9. They are one of the most popular couples of the South film industry. Their marriage was attended by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth. Nayanthara’s marriage was trending on Twitter for several weeks and recent reports suggest that Netflix will soon come up with a documentary on the star-studded wedding.

The Netflix documentary will provide an intimate look at the power couple’s wedding and their love story.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here