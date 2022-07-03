Nayanthara Holds Hubby Vignesh Shivan Close to Her in This Romantic Photo, Take a Look

Actress Nayanthara tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan last month. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon and has been sharing photos from their trip with their fans and followers. Vignesh, who often drops mushy photos with the Lady Superstar, recently shared a photo with his wife where they are embracing each other. In the photo, the Jawan actress can be seen hugging Vignesh while they look at the camera. The couple could be seen twinning in grey.

Take a look at the post:

Fans were all hearts seeing their mushy picture and left lovely comments for them. One fan wrote, “😍❤️❤️❤️ So Lovely 😍" while another wrote, “Awwww Cutesttttt 😍🔥❤️" Another comment read, “Made for each other ❤️"

On Saturday, the filmmaker uploaded a couple of mushy photos with his lady love from their honeymoon where they can be seen getting cosy.

After dating for a few years, Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9. The couple returned from their honeymoon a couple of days back and ever since they have been busy with their professional commitments. It has come to light that one of those projects includes the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad. The 44th chess Olympiad that will be held in Mahabalipuram next month will have a grand opening ceremony, which Vignesh Shivan is slated to direct.

Vignesh also wrote and directed the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which starred his wife Nayanthara.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was recently clicked in Mumbai where she is reportedly shooting for Atlee’s Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. The director and the actor were present for their wedding along with some big names from the South industry including Rajinikanth, actor Ajith, Vijay and Boney Kapoor among others.

