Nayanthara Joins Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan Shoot in Mumbai After Getting Back From Honeymoon: Report

After a romantic honeymoon with her husband Vignesh Shivan in Thailand, lady superstar Nayanthara is set to fulfil her work commitments. The Kathavakalu Rendu Kaadhal actress directly landed in Mumbai after honeymooning in Thailand, reported Pinkvilla.

The entertainment portal further added that Nayan landed straight in Mumbai today and is ready to join Shah Rukh Khan in the ongoing schedule of Atlee’s Jawan.

“Nayanthara kickstarts the new schedule from today as she joins SRK in the ongoing schedule of Jawan. This is going to be a long schedule until mid-July. She took a small break after her wedding and as we all know, she will do everything in her ability to make things go as per the given schedule. She is here and fulfiling her work commitments," reveals the source.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has officially confirmed that Nayanthara is a part of Jawan. During an Instagram Live on Sunday on completing 30 years in the industry, the superstar refrained from sharing any details about Jawan but mentioned, “There is Nayanthara ji in it."

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh said, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), and he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting."

Jawan was formally announced earlier this summer. He released a poster and a teaser in which his face cover under bandages. The teaser has left fans excited about the film. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will star in the upcoming film, O2. The movie will be released on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

