Nayanthara Mobbed, Runs Away From Cameras With Vignesh Shivan At Connect Screening; Watch

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were mobbed at the screening of her upcoming film Connect.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 14:25 IST

Chennai, India

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted at the screening of her upcoming film Connect.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their first appearance as new parents in Chennai, at the special screening of the actress’s upcoming film Connect. The horror-thriller film is set to release this weekend and ahead of the release, the couple joined fans and media for a special preview. However, at the venue, the couple was mobbed.

In a video that surfaced online, the lady superstar was seen wearing a chic brown outfit while Vignesh was seen in a comfy pair of jeans and a yellow shirt. The couple had all eyes on them when they entered the theatre for the screening. Soon, Nayanthara was surrounded by cameras. Fortunately, Nayanthara managed to make an escape from the mob and find a safer spot in the room.

Despite the frenzy, Nayanthara had a big smile on her face. Check out the video:

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s production house Rowdy Pictures also shared pictures from the event. “#Connect SPECIAL PREMIERE Lady Superstar #Nayanthara is all smiles with her entry here!" read their caption.

The trailer of Connect was released earlier this month and presented Nayanthara in a never-before-seen avatar. The much-anticipated film has been directed by Ashwin Saravanan and is all set for its theatrical release on December 22.

The top-notch cinematography by Manikantan Krishnamacharya and the captivating background score by music composer Prithvi Chandrasekhar have made Connect’s trailer an out-and-out spine-chilling experience. From the trailer, it is clear that it has redefined the horror genre in Tollywood.

The makers have promised the audience to give a 90-minute break-free horror fest. Interestingly, this is the first time in Tamil cinema that the film will be running at the theatre without an interval.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh also made headlines after they welcomed their children, twin sons, via surrogacy. They shared the news along with the first pictures a couple of months ago.

first published: December 20, 2022, 14:25 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 14:25 IST
