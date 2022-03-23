Nayanthara Off to Mumbai for Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Film Amid Wedding Rumours With Vignesh Shivan?

Nayanthara is all set for her Bollywood debut with Atlee’s next. The actress has been paired opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan for the film, and the south superstar has also shot portions of the project in Pune last year. Now, it looks like she is gearing up for the next schedule of the shoot, which will reportedly begin in the first week of April. She would be flying to Mumbai for the same, amid wedding rumours with Vignesh Shivan.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Nayathara would be flying off to Mumbai in the first week of next month. A source told the portal, “Before she gears up for the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Nayan will visit Mumbai in the first week of April to wrap up the new schedule of Atlee directorial. It is going to be a week-long schedule at Film City Studios, in Mumbai and Nayan is super excited about it."

Reports have been doing the rounds that this yet-to-be-titled film will have the actress play an investigative officer, while Shah Rukh Khan will essay a double role. It had also been reported that Love Hostel actress Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover would play pivotal parts in the film. However, there has been no confirmation yet. Last year, a part of the film had already been shot in Pune, and Priyamani had joined Nayanthara for the shoot.

Nayanthara has recently been grabbing headlines after rumours of her planning to become a mother started doing the rounds. Several reports claimed that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to welcome their first child via surrogacy, after a ‘secret wedding’. However, a report in Pinkvilla claimed that the actress is too busy to even get married right now, and welcoming a baby is out of the question. Nayanthara and Vignesh are together for the past seven years and last year, the couple hinted at their engagement when Nayanthara shared a cryptic picture of her hand on Vignesh’s chest, flaunting a ring.

