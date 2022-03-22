Nayanthara Opting for Surrogacy After Secret Wedding With Her Fiance Vignesh Shivan: Report

South star Nayanthara is apparently opting for surrogacy, a week after it was reported that the actress had a secret wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got engaged in 2021 after dating for about six years. It was recently speculated that the couple had apparently tied the knot after a video of them visiting Kaligammbal Temple surfaced on social media and fans noticed the actress was sporting sindoor on her forehead.

Now according to a story in BollywoodLife.com, several Telugu reports have suggested that Nayanthara has apparently decided to become a mother via surrogacy. However, there’s no official confirmation as of now.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for over seven years now. While they’ve kept their relationship away from the spotlight, they’ve been showing each other support on social media platforms. Last year, the couple subtly announced their engagement by sharing a picture in which their faces were not seen but Nayanthara had her hand placed on Vignesh’s chest while showing her unique engagement ring.

Last year, Vignesh Shivan had hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. And not so surprisingly, most of the questions were related to his relationship with Nayanthara. When the filmmaker was asked why he and Nayanthara were not married already, he wrote, “Roma selavu aagum bro marriage and all (The wedding will cost a lot of money, bro)… so saving money for marriage and waiting for corona to go away."

The couple is currently working on the romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles.

