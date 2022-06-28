Nayanthara Snapped in Mumbai for Jawan's Shoot After Returning From Honeymoon, Watch Video

Actress Nayanthara, who was on a honeymoon with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, returned from her trip and resumed work on her film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The Lady Superstar was clicked in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. In the video shared by the paparazzi, she can be seen seated in her car, dressed in a red and white striped top. She smiled at the shutterbugs.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Nayanthara kickstarted the new schedule of the shoot as she joined SRK in the ongoing schedule of Jawan. This is going to be a long schedule until mid-July. She took a small break after her wedding for her honeymoon but now is back to fulfilling her professional commitments.

Jawan was formally announced earlier this summer. SRK released a poster and a teaser in which his face cover under bandages. The teaser has left fans excited about the film. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh said, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), and he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting."

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has his much-anticipated release Pathaan in the pipeline. In the film, he will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year and the film also stars John Abraham. Pathan will release on Republic Day next year. Apart from these, he will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will star in the upcoming film, O2. The movie will be released on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

