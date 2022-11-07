Nayanthara to Have a Low-Key Birthday Celebration With Hubby Vignesh Shivan and Twins?

It's been a good year for Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. They got married in June and a few months later, welcomed twins in October this year. Soon, the new mom will turn 38. Although the actress' birthday plan for November 28 remains uncleared, an exclusive report by Pinkvilla suggests that it is going to be a close-knit affair with just her family members.

According to the portal, Nayanthara reportedly wants to keep her birthday celebration low-key and special by spending her first birthday after marriage with her children and husband Vignesh Shivan. According to the report, she is also making sure to give her newborns enough time before heading to the last scheduled shoot of Jawan.

The couple recently celebrated their first Diwali as parents. The filmmaker shared adorable photos and videos with Nayanthara and their twins as they wished their fans a Happy Diwali. In the posts, the couple is seen holding their twins in their arms while sending Diwali greetings to their loved ones. Vignesh wrote a message in which he wished everyone 'happiness and peace,' emphasising how one should always manifest good things despite life's challenges. “Pray hard, love hard!" he added. Because love is all we have for each other… love is all that makes this life beautiful and prosperous." Check out the adorable post below.

On the professional front, Nayanthara was last seen in Mohan Raja’s action crime drama film Godfather. The film also starred Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The plot revolves around a mysterious man who takes the throne following the death of a well-known political leader.

The actress will next be seen in Atlee’s much-awaited film Jawaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to hit the silver screens on June 2, 2023. Nayanthara also has a host of upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Gold, AK 62, and Paattu, among others.

