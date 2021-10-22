Nayanthara To Marry A Tree Before Getting Hitched To Fiancé Vignesh Shivan? 

South Indian actress Nayanthara is preparing for her marriage with fiancé Vignesh Shivan and her fans are keenly following all developments. Latest news reports suggest that the actress will “marry to a tree" first before getting hitched.

According to multiple regional media reports, the actress is Manglik and as per Hindu astrological traditions, astrologers have advised her to marry a tree before she ties the knot with Vignesh. This could not be independently verified.

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh recently visited Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings ahead of their marriage. The photos of the couple from the temple visit went viral on social media.

The popular Tamil and Telugu film actress, Nayanthara, got engaged to her boyfriend Vignesh earlier this year. Both of them fell in love during the shooting of 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan, which Vignesh directed. Nayanthara played the lead role in this movie opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

The couple was also seen visiting different temples like Shirdi Sai temple, Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai and another ancient temple in Karnataka.

Sources said that as Nayanthara got converted, she has now become a firm believer in the Hindu religion. The actress was born as a Syrian Christian in Kerala.

The couple is likely to get married in the holy town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. The reception is reportedly being planned at a five-star hotel in Chennai. Film stars like Balayya, Chiranjeevi and Samantha from the Telugu film industry are expected to attend the event.

On the work front Nayanthara was last seen in Milind Rau’s Netrikann, a remake of a Korean film. The film was produced by Vignesh.

Meanwhile, she will soon be seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in the film Annaatthe. Apart from this, the actress also has 4 upcoming movies in the pipeline, including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Godfather and Gold.

