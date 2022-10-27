Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Did Not Break Surrogacy Law; TN Govt Blames Hospital for 'Controversy'

Tamil superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have not violated any surrogacy laws, according to a panel of two pediatric doctors, set up by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate into the matter. The panel submitted its detailed report to the Health Department on Wednesday.

The report suggested that Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan got legally married on March 11, 2016 and had also followed all the due process and guidelines that are given for surrogacy, reported India Today.in. However, the panel’s report placed the blame on the hospital that facilitated the surrogacy for causing confusion and controversy.

Nayanthara and Vignesh became parents to twin boys- Uyir and Ulagham- via surrogacy earlier this month, following which many raised doubts whether the couple had violated surrogacy laws since commercial surrogacy was banned in India in January.

Vignesh, who tied the knot with the ‘GodFather’ actor in June, announced the arrival of their baby boys on social media. The director, known for Tamil movies “Thaanaa Serndha Koottam", “Naanum Rowdydhaan" and “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal", said they named the newborns Uyir and Ulagam.

“Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam (sic)," Shivan tweeted.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently revealed that they got their marriage registered six years ago, in an affidavit produced amid controversy surrounding the birth of their boys. As per the report, the couple claimed that the surrogate was Nayanthara’s relative from the UAE. It was also said that the state government identified the Chennai hospital where the twins were born.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

