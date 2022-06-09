Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan First Wedding Pic Out: Bride Looks Gorgeous In Red While Groom Gives Her A Kiss

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s wedding pics: Vignesh Shivan has shared the first picture from his and Nayanthara’s wedding on social media. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared a beautiful picture from their intimate wedding. The picture revealed that Nayanthara opted for a red ensemble for her wedding with predominantly green stone jewellery.

On the other hand, Vignesh complemented her look with a cream kurta and a traditional golden-bordered veshti. The couple held hands while Vignesh planted a kiss on her forehead. Sharing the picture, Vignesh wrote, “On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️ With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara."

Advertisement

Congratulations poured in from fans. “Congratulations Bro Happy Married Life #WikkiNayan 💘" a fan tweeted. “Congratulations 👏 Wishing all the Success," another fan added. “#naanumrowdydhan hero becomes now #naanumhusbanddhan congratulations wikki bro let ur married life be filled loads of happiness and prosperity lots of love," a third fan said.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot at a luxury resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by several big stars in the industry. These include Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay and Atlee, among others.

During a press conference held on June 7, Vignesh had revealed that they planned on hosting the wedding in Tirupati. However, due to logistic reasons, they had to relocate the venue to Mahabalipuram. Speaking with the media, as reported by Chennai Times, the director said, “Initially, both of us wanted to get married in Tirupati. We had to change the venue from Tirupati owing to logistic issues. We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can’t take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.