Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Meet Mayor Priya Rajan at Kalikambal Temple in Chennai

Twenty-eight-year-old Priya Rajan became the first Dalit Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation last week. She was elected unopposed. Recently, Priya’s pictures with superstar Nayanthara and her partner director Vignesh Shivan surfaced on the internet. The three met at Kalikambal temple in Chennai. For the past few months, Nayanthara has been visiting temples with Vignesh.

The post that Priya holds now has been held by some big names, including Ma. Subramanian and chief minister M.K. Stalin, in the past. Priya is not a novice in the world of politics. Her father Perambur R Rajan is a senior DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) functionary at Thiruvika Nagar. Priya is also the niece of former DMK MLA Chengai Sivam.

Priya has stated that she always wanted to be a teacher despite her political background. Priya joined DMK at the age of 18 and holds an M.Com degree.

Following her victory, Priya also applauded her husband, Venkatesan, a Chennai based IT professional). Priya said that her husband, despite having no political background, would visit Anna Arivaalayam (DMK headquarters). According to Priya, Venkatesan would patiently watch leaders conduct their discussions there. Priya called him her greatest strength.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was seen with a sindoor smeared forehead in the Kalikambal temple. This has led to speculations that the actor has probably gotten married to Vignesh. On October 21 last year, Vignesh and Nayanthara completed six years of their relationship. The couple was seen holding hands as they got out of the temple.

Last year, Vignesh also posted a photo on Instagram with Nayanthara’s hand placed on his chest. Fans could spot a ring on her fingers, which closely resembled a wedding ring. After this photo emerged, Nayanthara also confirmed on a talk show about her engagement.

