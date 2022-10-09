Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Name Baby Twins Uyir and Ulagam; Here's The Meaning Of Their Names

Tamil actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan surprised fans by announcing that they have welcomed twin boys. The director took to social media and shared the first pictures of the baby. Vignesh also revealed that they’ve named their boys Uyir and Ulagam.

But what do the names mean? The names Uyir and Ulagam are words in Tamil. Uyir means life in Tamil, in some sense, it is also translated to soul. Whereas, Ulagam means the world. We adore Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan chose such sweet and unique names for their little ones.

Advertisement

Vignesh’s announcement of the babies’ arrival was nothing less than adorable either! He said he and Nayan have new roles in life — of Amma and Appa. “We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️ All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇 Need all ur blessings for our Uyir😇 & Ulagam (sic)," his caption read.

The filmmaker also won us over with pictures of him, Nayanthara, and the children. In the pictures, Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen kissing their babies’ feet. The joy on their faces was unmissable. The pictures and posts received much love from many, including Jawan director Atlee. He took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations darling’s (sic)."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared the announcement of their babies’ arrival exactly four months after they tied the knot. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

While the wedding ceremony was private, fans will get a chance to look at the wedding ceremony in all its glory via their wedding film, Netflix special Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, the special has already released a few teasers, giving fans a glimpse at the wedding preparation and their love story.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here