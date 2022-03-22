Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Planning Baby via Surrogacy After Secret Wedding? New Game BTS Heardle Designed for ARMYs

South star Nayanthara is apparently opting for surrogacy, a week after it was reported that the actress had a secret wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got engaged in 2021 after dating for about six years. It was recently speculated that the couple had apparently tied the knot after a video of them visiting Kaligammbal Temple surfaced on social media and fans noticed the actress was sporting sindoor on her forehead.

Think you can guess any BTS song based on a random line from their songs? Well, BTS Heardle is the perfect game for you! Designed keeping the BTS fandom, popularly known as the ARMY, in mind, the new guessing game tests fans’ knowledge of the songs released by the septet over the years. The online game has been created by the popular BTS fan account, BTSCHARTDATA. BTS Heardle is as simple as it sounds: Guess the song based on the lyrics presented.

John Abraham dropped the trailer of Attack, his upcoming action film, on Tuesday and it seems heavily inspired by Captain America and Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Bollywood movie stars John as a super-soldier with an advanced AI system, much like Tony Stark’s J.A.R.V.I.S. The trailer starts with an AI guiding assessing the damage caused by John after he gets into a fight. Sensing that the police were on their way, John reaches the building’s rooftop and assesses his escape when the AI suggests he jumps. Hesitant, he ends up following the orders.

Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of her recent show The Fame Game. After leaving her fans awestruck with her performance in the show, the actor is now trending on social media for buying an apartment in Worli. She has surprised her fans with her extravagant purchase. She has recently moved into her new house, a high-rise apartment on the 29th floor with a sea-view at Worli.

Ananya Panday was recently trolled for the sheer black outfit she opted for CEO of Dharma Production, Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash. Last week, Ananya left a section of social media users disappointed with her fashion choice for the star-studded party. While Ananya has not reacted to trolls, her father, actor Chunky Panday has come forward in support of the actor.

