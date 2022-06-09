Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Marriage LIVE: Groom-to-be Pens Romantic Note to 'Love of My Life' Few Hours Before Wedding

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wedding LIVE Updates: Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are all set to get married today, June 9. Vignesh has revealed that their wedding will be a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. It’s being reported that the couple will tie the knot at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram at 8:30 am in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. Read More
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to invite him to their wedding. Nayanthara and Vignesh are tying the knot today. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had acted with Nayanthara, was also present with them.
Vignesh Shivan has dedicated a romantic post to Nayanthara ahead of their wedding. Taking to Instagram a few hours before their wedding, Vignesh wrote: “Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s… Thanking God, the universe, and the Goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers! Now, it’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours!" (sic)
Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are set to marry today at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram. The guest list will comprise some of the biggest names of the Indian film industry - Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly attend the wedding and the reception.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding will have who’s who from the movie industry, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, according to various media reports. Nayanthara is starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s upcoming movie Jawan.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s digital wedding invite is doing the rounds on social media. The couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony today. Going by the video, the wedding will take place at Sheraton Park in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai.
Ever since Vignesh Shivan announced the wedding, Nayanthara fans have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages for their favourite star couple. A wedding invite has also surfaced on the internet, and it is going viral. However, we can’t confirm if it is the official invite. The wedding invite reads, “With the blessing of God almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Mr Kurian Kodiyatty and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of late Mr Sivakolundu and Mrs Meenakumar.” It also mentioned the date, time and venue of the wedding ceremony.
While Nayanthara and Vignesh are tight-lipped about the wedding guest list and ceremony, News18.com has learned exclusive details about their big day. Sources close to the couple told us that the couple has invited some of the bigwigs in the Tamil industry. “It is already known that TN CM Stalin has been invited. But others on the guest list include Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu,” the grapevine informed. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to attend the wedding. Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are working together in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’.
During a press conference held on June 7, Vignesh Shivan confirmed that the wedding was originally planned at Tirupati but they had to relocate the venue to Mahabalipuram. Speaking with the media, as reported by Chennai Times, the director said, “Initially, both of us wanted to get married in Tirupati. We had to change the venue from Tirupati owing to logistic issues. We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can’t take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram.” He added that fans would be treated to the first wedding pictures soon after the ceremony on Thursday.
