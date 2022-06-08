Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Invited But Not Attending? Here's What We Know

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot on Thursday, June 9, in Chennai. The couple is hosting their wedding ceremony in a resort in Mahabalipuram. Vignesh confirmed the news of the couple’s wedding earlier this week. While it is known that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been invited, it was speculated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be one of the guests invited to the wedding.

However, a new report has claimed that Samantha will not be attending the wedding. Samantha shares a good bond with Nayanthara and Vignesh. Earlier this year, the actress was seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara in Vignesh’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

Given their bond, it was likely that Samantha would attend the ceremony. However, a Pinkvilla report claims that the actress will be missing the wedding due to her shooting schedule. “Samantha was super excited for Nayanthara’s wedding as they got super close during Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal shoot but she is literally living a suitcase life due to a chock-a-block schedule. She won’t be attending the wedding as she is shooting for the second schedule of Kushi," the source claimed.

Sam was shooting the first schedule of the film with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Vignesh spoke to the media in Chennai and confirmed the news of his wedding. As reported by Chennai Times, he said, “I am marrying the love of my life, Nayanthara, on June 9. Initially, both of us wanted to get married in Tirupati. We had to change the venue from Tirupati owing to logistic issues. We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can’t take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram."

Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for over six years. The director proposed to the actress in 2021.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.