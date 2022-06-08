Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan To Attend Jawan Co-star's Big Day In Chennai?

If a new report is to believe, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to attend Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding in Chennai. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are getting married on June 9 in Mahabalipuram. The couple is hosting an intimate wedding ceremony in a luxury resort.

While Vignesh had already confirmed the wedding is happening, he and Nayanthara remain tight-lipped about the guest list. News18.com earlier in the day that Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. Now, Pinkvilla has claimed that Shah Rukh will also be attending.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are reportedly starring together in his film Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee. The teaser was released earlier this month. However, Atlee and Shah Rukh seem to keep Nayanthara’s role under the wraps. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.

As for Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding, our sources have revealed that the couple has booked the luxury resort for themselves. The resort houses about 129 rooms. “They’ve booked the whole place until this weekend. The wedding is likely to be followed by a reception at the wedding venue," our source informed us. Earlier in the day, an alleged wedding invite was leaked online and it confirmed that the wedding is taking place on June 9. A morning ceremony has been planned.

Speaking with the media, as reported by Chennai Times, Vignesh confirmed that they had initially planned for a wedding in Tirupati. However, due to logistic issues, they had to shift the wedding venue. “We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can’t take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram," he said.

Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for over six years after they worked on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The director proposed to the actress in 2021.

