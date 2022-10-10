Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twins: TN Govt to Conduct Surrogacy Inquiry, Says Health Minister

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surprised fans by announcing that they’ve welcomed twin boys. The couple, who tied the knot in June this year, shared the news about their children’s arrival on Sunday. The news sparked rumours of the couple opting for surrogacy. However, Nayanthara and Vignesh are yet to address these claims. While fans wait for more details from the couple, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the state government will be looking into it.

Speaking about the couple’s recently announced news, Subramanian said at a press conference on Monday that the state government will conduct an inquiry. “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family," said the minister, as quoted by The Indian Express.

For the unversed, commercial surrogacy is banned in India. However, the criterion for surrogacy in India is that the surrogate should be married at least once and should have their own child. Earlier this year, a regulation bill was made effective that mentioned only altruistic surrogacy will be allowed wherein, apart from the medical expenses and the insurance cover of the surrogate, the parents will not bear any other expenses.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared the news of the baby’s arrival on social media platforms. “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa ❤️ We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️ All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇 Need all ur blessings for our Uyir😇 & Ulagam," Vignesh said, sharing a bunch of pictures of the couple kissing their babies’ feet.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

