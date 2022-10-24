Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wish Fans On Diwali Along With Their Twins, See Adorable Family Pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh, who welcomed their twins through surrogacy a couple of months after their wedding, took to social media to wish their fans the festival of lights. They were also seen carrying their twin boys as they conveyed their Diwali wishes. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Vignesh wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyTWO of you ❤️❤️☺️☺️☺️Thala Diwali for us in all sense ☺️☺️☺️Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you ! ☺️☺️Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you :)"

He continued, “Pray Hard , love hard ! Cos …Love is all we can have for each and everyone … love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful "

In a separate post, he shared two photos of his perfect family.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara found themselves on the receiving end of criticism after the birth of their twins. While the couple did not confirm it, buzz about a possible surrogacy being involved in the process became an instant discussion online. To make things tough, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian also raised questions about the procedure used to welcome the children. It was also reported that an inquiry will be taking place.

It was then reported that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have submitted an affidavit to the Tamil Nadu health department. As per a report by Free Press Journal, the affidavit revealed that Nayanthara and Vignesh got their marriage registered six years ago. The couple has reportedly submitted their marriage documents with the affidavit.

