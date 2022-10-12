Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's ‘Twin Babies’ Announcement Draws Criticism

One of the leading actresses of the Tamil film industry, Nayanthara tied the nuptial knot with director Vignesh Shivan earlier this year in a grand wedding, which garnered a lot of media attention. After 4 months of their marriage, the couple announced the birth of their twins. It has been reported that the duo had opted for surrogacy. However, Nayanthara and Vignesh’s decision has now landed them in trouble.

The birth of Nayanthara and Vignesh’s twins through surrogacy has come under the scanner of the Tamil Nadu government. Government officials are now examining whether the couple violated the surrogacy laws in India or not. While commercial surrogacy has been banned in India recently, only altruistic surrogacy is allowed, where the woman offering to carry the baby has to be a genetic relative of the couple and cannot receive any monetary incentive from the parents.

However, there are no reports yet of the surrogate mother who gave birth to the twin boys of the celebrity couple, and the government has decided to look into it. In the midst of all this, Nayanthara was also harshly criticised by Dr K Krishnasamy. He seems to have taken offence to the fact that the couple announced the birth of their twins merely 4 months after their marriage.

In a Facebook post, Dr Krishnasamy said, without naming Nayanthara directly, that a ‘super heroine’ was spoiling the youth of Tamil Nadu and the culture of the state by announcing her babies just four months into the marriage. He also said that the time has come to abolish cinema.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June this year after a 7-year-long relationship. On the work front, Nayanthara is currently shooting for the highly anticipated movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

