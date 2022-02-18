Nayanthara Wraps Key Schedule For Chiranjeevi's Godfather; Director Mohan Raja Overjoyed

Lady superstar Nayanthara has wrapped a key schedule of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu political drama, Godfather, in Hyderabad. For the past few months, the film’s shooting and other work have been moving at a brisk pace. Director Mohan Raja posted a photo with Nayanthara on Twitter and said that it was his third consecutive film with the actor. He also expressed his joy over collaborating with Nayanthara for the third time.

Mohan Raja wrote on Twitter, “Finished a major schedule today with the lady superstar #Nayanthara for our #Godfather. It’s nothing less than sheer joy and satisfaction working with her for the consecutive third time."

Advertisement

Godfather is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Lucifer (2019). Chiranjeevi will be reprise Mohanlal’s role in Godfather, while Nayanthara will be seen taking up the role played by Manju Warrier in the original. She had joined the sets in September 2021 and has been paired alongside Satyadev in Godfather.

Mohan Raja’s directorial political thriller is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, and Gangavva will be seen in the film. Salman Khan, too, is expected to make a cameo appearance.

The Godfather’s technical team includes cinematographer Nirav Shah, editor Sreekar Prasad, and composer S Thaman.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, her next Tamil romantic comedy directed by her partner Vignesh Shivan. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha star in Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, a lighthearted comedy about a love triangle.

Advertisement

Vijay and Samantha portray the roles of Rambo and Khatija, respectively, in the film. Kanmani is the name of Nayanthara’s character. After their previous outing, Naanum Rowdydhaan, Vignesh, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara have reunited in this film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for it.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. Ram Charan is also playing a pivotal role in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.