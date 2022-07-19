Nayanthara's Jaw-Dropping Remuneration For Her 75th Film Revealed

South superstar Nayanthara, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, has started working on many of her upcoming films.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Nayanthara’s upcoming project was announced for which she will work with director Nilesh Krishnaa. The film is tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 and is produced by Zee Studios.

Amid all this, the news of the South lady superstar’s remuneration for the film has found its way online. Nayanthara, who is the highest paid actress in South cinema, has further hiked her remuneration and reportedly demanded Rs. 10 crores for her 75th film.

According to multiple reports, Nayanthara charges between Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore for her films. And, as per the production house and other factors, she quotes her remuneration accordingly.

Advertisement

The actress’s growth since her debut film in 2003 has been phenomenal. She is the highest-paid actress, who has been enjoying star status for almost 2 decades. In a recent interview, Nayanthara hinted that she would continue to do more films. In her career, Nayanthara has worked with leading actors of the South like Rajinikanth, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Ajith, Vijay, and Dhanush among others.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen on the screen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

The tentatively titled Lady Super Star 75 also stars Jai and veteran actor Sathyaraj in important roles. Dinesh Krishnan DP, a cinematographer who has worked on movies like Soodhu Kavvum, Kanaa, and Thaana Serndha Koottam among a few others, is a member of the technical team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.