Nayanthara's Jaw-Dropping Remuneration For Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Jawan

South superstar Nayanthara, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, is all set for her Bollywood debut, and it’s with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan, the Atlee directorial, will hit the theatres in June next year.

Nayanthara, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the south, is going to receive a remuneration of Rs 8 crore for the Shah Rukh-starrer.

During an Instagram live on Sunday on completing 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh shared the news of Nayanthara being in the movie. He, though, refrained from sharing any more details about Jawan.

Talking about the film SRK said, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, is a different kind of film.

“Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), and he brings in some. Whatever we have done with Jawan is thrilling and exciting," he said.

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Sivan got married on June 9 in Chennai. It was an intimate wedding with only close friends and family members in attendance. Some of the celebrities that attended the wedding were Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, etc. The couple recently came back from their honeymoon in Thailand.

