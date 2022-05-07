Nayanthara’s Latest Tamil Film O2 To Stream Directly on OTT

Another Nayanthara film has skipped theatres and will release directly on OTT. The title of the Kollywood leading lady’s next film was announced on May 6. Nayanthara’s latest film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has become a hit and she has received critical acclaim for her role in the rom-com. Her upcoming film O2 is directed by GS Viknesh and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The news was revealed via a title teaser, and the film will launch on Disney+Hotstar in the first week of June.

The film, which was earlier titled Oxygen has now been shortened to its chemical name, O2. On its social media accounts, Disney+ Hotstar announced the digital release of O2. The film’s release date has yet to be announced by the streaming giant. Nayanthara’s O2 is a female-centric film. After Mookuthi Amman and Netrikann, O2 is the third Nayanthara film to be released on Disney+Hotstar.

Rithvik, a juvenile artist, also has a key role in O2. O2’s genre or plot is yet to be revealed though it is expected to be an action drama.

Filmmaker GK Vignesh, who previously collaborated with acclaimed director Venkat Prabhu, has directed the film. S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu have bankrolled O2 under their Dream Warrior Pictures company. The producer brothers have recently seen tremendous success with the KGF:Chapter 2 which was distributed by their production house.

Nayanthara will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather, which is an official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja and the shooting of the film has been wrapped up in February. Expectations are high for the film as Bollywood star Salman Khan is making his acting debut in Telugu with Godfather.

