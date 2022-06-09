Nayanthara's Wedding Gift to Vignesh Shivan is a Rs 20 Crore Bungalow

Lady superstar Nayanthara tied the nuptial knot with director Vignesh Shivan on Thursday morning in a lavish ceremony at a Chennai resort. On this beautiful occasion, Nayanthara gifted some extravagant gifts to Vignesh and his family members. According to reports, Nayanthara has bought a bungalow worth Rs 20 crores for Vignesh.

Reportedly, the documentation work for this bungalow has been completed. According to reports, this bungalow is registered in Vignesh’s name. Nayanthara has also gifted 30 pieces of sovereign gold jewellery to Vignesh’s sister Aishwarya. The actor also gifted a lot of extravagant things to her close relatives.

Vignesh also left no stone unturned to make this day special for Nayanthara. According to reports, Vignesh bought all the gold Nayanthara wore during the wedding ceremony worth Rs 2.5 to 3 crore. Apart from this, Vignesh also gifted Nayanthara a diamond ring worth Rs 5 crore.

Nayanthara and Vignesh wedding was a high profile affair with lots of bigwigs from the political and entertainment world invited. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin was invited. Apart from the chief minister, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith and Karthi were also invited. Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were also among the invitees.

According to reports, the couple booked an entire resort with 129 rooms. Reportedly, the resort is booked fully until this weekend. Reports said that the wedding will be followed by a reception.

This resort is located in Mahabalipuram. Not many know that Mahabalipuram was not the first choice for a wedding. The first choice for the venue was Tirupati but they shifted the wedding due to logistical issues.

Vignesh said that they wanted to call everyone, including friends and family members. It was not possible to accommodate everyone due to logistical issues there, he said. Vignesh also said that fans will be treated to the wedding pictures after the marriage ceremony.

Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for six years before they got married.

