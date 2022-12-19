Nazar Andaaz Review: Vikrant Deshmukh Packs In Perfect Blend Of Comedy And Drama

Nazar Andaaz, starring Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta and Kumud Mishra in lead roles, was recently released on Netflix. Written by Rishi Virmani and directed by Vikrant Deshmukh, the film focuses on the life of Sudhir, a man blind by birth, who lives with his caretaker, Bhavani. However, when Bhavani is unavailable, Sudhir brings in Ali to help him around the house. This inadvertently starts a competition between Bhavani and Ali to inherit Sudhir’s wealth.

In addition to making for a hilarious watch, Nazar Andaaz also takes viewers on an emotional roller coaster. The debutant director keeps the story simple but full of life. But it’s Kumud Mishra’s performance that stands out, and his character, Sudhir, successfully manages to strike a chord with the viewers. In one of the opening scenes, Sudhir helps another blind man cross the road. His sweet gesture is accompanied by thought-provoking advice – “Don’t make taking help your habit, else you will keep on standing here and won’t be able to cross the road by yourself ever."

While the first half of Nazar Andaaz is mostly humorous with witty clashes between Bhavani (Divya Dutta) and Ali (Abhishek Banerjee), the second half boasts of an emotional ride. The world built by Rishi Virmani in the film is both believable and relatable. The two caretakers desperately try to be in Sudhir’s good books throughout the first half. However, they eventually come into their own in the latter half of the film.

Kumud Mishra gives an exceptional performance as Sudhir in this comedy drama. Abhishek Banerjee and Divya Dutta also put forth convincing performances, keeping viewers glued to the screen. While Nazar Andaaz may not be conceptually unique, it’s the treatment that makes this Vikrant Deshmukh directorial special.

