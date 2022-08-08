Nazriya Naazim Pens Romantic Birthday Wish For Husband Fahadh Faasil: 'Getting Better With Age'

South star Fahadh Faasil turned a year older today. On his birthday, his wife and actress Nazriya Nazim wished him in the most adorable way on social media and also shared pictures from the small birthday party.

Nazriya Fahadh and Fahadh Faasil got married in 2014. The duo is one of the cutest couples in the south film industry. They enjoy a massive fan following on their social media handles. Nazriya Nazim keeps her fans entertained by constantly sharing updates about her personal and professional life. She never misses an occasion to treat her fans to mushy pictures of herself with the love of her life. To wish the actor on Monday, Nazariya dropped another gem for her fans.

In the picture, the duo can be seen beaming with joy while cutting Fahadh’s cake. Along with the post, the actress penned an adorable note for her husband, which read, “Happy birthday Mr Husband. Aging like a fine wine. Getting better with age."

Nazriya and Fahad have established themselves as household name with their commendable acting abilities among other talents. The duo has worked together in several movies like Trance, Pranami, and Bangalore Days among others.

Fahadh Faasil is a renowned actor in the south film industry. His recent performances in Pushpa and Vikram have garnered him a whole lot of praise and applause. He starred alongside Kama Haasan in Vikram and his role as the head of a Black-ops team was critically acclaimed by cine-lovers.

Nazriya Naazim was recently seen in Vivek Athreya’s comedy-romance film, Ante Sundharaniki. The movie was released on June 10, this year. Right after this, she appeared in a film directed by Anwar Rasheed, Nilai Marandhavan. He will soon be seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

