Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil Expecting Their First Child?

Actor Nazriya Nazim got married to renowned actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014.

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 18:28 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The actress is going to play the role of a pregnant woman in her upcoming film.
South actress Nazriya Nazim is making a huge noise on the Internet of late as her pregnancy rumours are spreading like wildfire. The actress got married to renowned Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. The couple met on the sets of Banglore days, and that is how they got to know each other. Nazriya’s recent pictures from the Christmas celebration, however, refuted the claims. There have been, however, speculations that the actress is going to play the role of a pregnant woman in her upcoming film.

Nazriya, who took a break from acting for a while after her marriage, made a comeback with the movie Kude. She was last seen in Fahadh-starrer Malayalam film Trance and in Nani-starrer Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki. Her other films include Varathan, Neram, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Kumbalangi Nights.

The actress made her debut as a child artist with Palunku (2006), and then as a lead actress in the Malayalam film Maad Dad.

Fahadh made his debut with the 2002-film Kaiyethum Doorath, directed by his father. The actor was last seen in Malayankunj. His other hit films include Kumbalangi Nights, Super Deluxe, Vikram, Malik, Take Off and Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

He will be soon seen in the film titled Hanuman Gear, directed by Sudheesh Sankar. Besides acting, the actor has also shown his presence in production.

Fans keep showering the pair with love and admiration, both in reel life and real life. The rumoured news of the couple’s pregnancy took the social media by storm, with netizens showering them with congratulations messages.

first published: December 30, 2022, 18:28 IST
last updated: December 30, 2022, 18:28 IST
