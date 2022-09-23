Nazriya Nazim Spends Quality Time With Niece, Shares Pics

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the Malayalam film industry. Nazriya often shells out major relationship goals for fans with her mushy photos with Fahadh on social media. Recently, the Ante Sundaraniki star shared a streak of adorable pictures with a toddler on Instagram.

Along with posting the fleet of photos, she wrote, “Missing my chi chow." The pictures featured Nazriya with Fahadh, her sister-in-law and their niece.

Check out Nazriya Nazim’s Instagram post below:

Advertisement

The pictures left a lot of fans perplexed as some speculated that the baby in the pictures was of Fahadh and Nazriya. While friends and fans of the Koode actress were all hearts in the comment section of her post, one user commented asking, “Ur child aa?" Another user also highlighted, “Nazriya and Fahadh are planning for a baby right now." Soon, someone pointed out that the baby in the picture was Fahad’s niece.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are well-known actors in the South film industry. The power couple of Mollywood fell in love on the sets of Bangalore Days, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly. Soon after Nazriya proposed to Fahadh on the sets of the movie, the couple tied the knot and the actress then took a break from acting.

Advertisement

She made a comeback to films in 2018 with Anjali Menon’s Koode. Later, in 2020, Nazriya and Fahadh teamed up for the second time in Anwar Rasheed’s Trance.

Nazriya Nazim was last seen in the Nani-starrer Ante Sundaraniki, which was received well by the audience. The Vivek Athreya directorial marked her debut in the Telugu film industry. Currently, on the work front, she is in talks to play the lead role in yet another Anwar Rasheed and Anjali Menon project. An official update is yet to be announced by the makers.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here