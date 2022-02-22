NBK107 to a Film With Kortala Siva, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Next 4 Films

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was last seen in Akhanda, is riding high on the success of the film. The actor-turned-MLA seems to be on a signing spree and has some promising projects in the pipeline. In the coming years, the veteran actor is prepared to treat his fans to a few highly promising theatrical releases.

Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, turned out to be an out-and-out mass entertainer. The film collected over 70 crores per share.

NBK107- Gopichand Malineni

Advertisement

Tentatively titled NBK107, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy shooting for the actioner helmed by Gopichand Malineni. The shooting is currently underway at the coal mines in Sircilla, Telangana. The team of the yet-to-be-titled project unveiled Balakrishna’s first look on Monday to a tremendous response from the masses.

Balakrishna-Anil Ravipudi film

After wrapping NBK107, Balakrishna will start his next with Anil Ravipudi. This untitled film will go on floors in July and August. Bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, the film is planned to hit theatres later next year. Meanwhile, the director, who is on the cusp of a series of successes, is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film F3 on May 27.

Balakrishna-Sriwass project

As per sources close to the industry, the star actor will be teaming up with director Sriwass. The duo had worked together earlier for Dictator in 2016, though the film did not perform well. Tipped to be an action entertainer, the film is said to have a lot of emotion and action.

Balakrishna-Kortala Siva

Earlier reports have surfaced that Balakrishna and director Koratala Siva are likely to come together for a project. However, no official announcement has been made yet. As per reports, this multi starrer will be directed by top filmmaker Koratala Siva.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.