NCPCR Issues New Guidelines for Child Actors In Showbiz; Read Details Here

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will issue new guidelines that have to be followed by creators in the showbiz industry in order to protect child actors. Reportedly, changes in the guidelines were made when the agency received a lot of complaints from the parents of several child artistes. The new draft named “Regulatory Guidelines for Child Participation in the Entertainment Industry" will be applied to movies, OTT, reality shows, and TV, including other fields.

As per a report by ETimes, several important factors were touched upon in the new draft including working hours. If the report is to be believed, then all child actors cannot exceed working for 27 consecutive days in a year. In addition to this, a child artiste’s working hours shouldn’t be more than six hours, appeals the draft. A few more things highlighted in the drafts are mentioned below:

Advertisement

A child artiste should always be under the supervision of their guardian or parent at all times.

Everyone involved in the project with the child actor must present a medical fitness certificate for the safety of their children.

The actors should only be allowed one shift per day, a maximum of 6 hours with proper rest and a break after every 3 hours.

Participation of children in recorded programs must be done preferably on holidays.

The chairperson of NCPCR, Priyank Kanoongo, reportedly confirmed receiving complaints about the difficult work ethic and culture of child artiste in the showbiz world. As stated by ETimes, the chairperson said, “We have received a lot of complaints regarding the portrayal of kids, but who will complain about the working hours of these kids? We need to address the working hours and working conditions of showbiz minors. Hence, we need strict implementation of these guidelines."

Advertisement

Parents of actors Ashneer Kaur and Aakriti Sharma, who rose to fame by essaying pivotal roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, have also talked about the issue. Ashneer Kaur’s mother stated how the working hours of her daughter always exceeded from eight to 12 years due to telecast issues. Kaur’s mother added that she would reach home at 11 pm and then stay awake to study. Meanwhile, Aakriti’s mother Dimple Sharma suggested that it would be nice if the makers arrange for a tutor on the set so that the child actor’s academic commitment is not compromised.

Advertisement

The drafted guidelines with several dos and don’ts have been sent to the agency. The official guidelines are likely to be made public by July 31.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here