NCT Dream to Drop Second Album 'Glitch Mode' On March 28, Reveals First Teaser

NCT Dream, the third subunit of the famous South Korean Boy Band NCT is making its comeback with their second album Glitch Mode on March 28. The band took to their official Twitter handle to announce the news and share details about the same. Sharing a GIF, they wrote, “NCT DREAM The 2nd Album〖Glitch Mode〗 ➫ 2022.03.28 (KST)."

The subunit of NCT debuted in August 2016, under SM Entertainment. At the time of their debut, the lineup consisted of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. Their first single as a unit was Chewing Gum. It was initially formed as a teenage unit of the group but later in 2020, they repackaged themselves once the members reached the legal age in South Korea.

In May 2021, the septet released their first studio album titled Hot Sauce, which featured the original lineup of the unit. This is the group’s highly anticipated comeback as their previous album had reached great heights in terms of sales and topping charts.

Following that in June last year, the group released the repackage of their first studio album Hello Future. It contained three new tracks. Following the success of Hot Sauce and Hello Future, the group earned the title ‘triple million-seller.’

Meanwhile, NCT, also known as Neo Culture Technology is a South Korean boy band that was introduced by SM Entertainment in January 2016. They consist of 23 members in total and cover a diverse age group from late teens to mid-twenties. The group is divided into four subunits- NCT U, NCT 127, WayV and NCT Dream.

