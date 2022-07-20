Neel Salekar Get Himself a Vintage 1985 Maruti 800 Dinky

Neel Salekar is a noted video content creator and is famous for his videos streaming on YouTube. Recently, the successful influencer bought a vintage car leaving many branded cars available in the market.

It has come to light that Neel bought his four-wheeler through his hard work. He has bought a classic Maruti 800 car. The model of this car is Maruti 800 Dinky 1985 and he is currently getting a lot of appreciation for his bold choice.

He shared a few photos of his new car on social media. And captioned the post with, “Yeh Tohfa Hamne Apne Aap ko Diya hai. Maruti 800 Dinky 1985." He also used hashtags like Classic Retro, Vintage, Maruti 800 DX, and many more. From celebs to fans all wished him congratulations. The post received 232,333 likes on Instagram.

Neel is a successful actor and content creator. His Instagram reels are very popular and have also given him a new identity. Neel recently crossed the one million follower mark and seems to be reaching milestones one by one.

Neel always uploads short comedy videos with big Bollywood and Marathi stars. Along with this he also has his own YouTube channel. Where his wife Shreya and his mother also appear in the videos from time to time.

He recently appeared in several videos while working on Bhadipa. After that, he was also seen in the web series Hing Pustak Talwar. During the lockdown, his videos got a lot of publicity and some of his videos went viral. Currently, he is at the peak of his success after working hard.

