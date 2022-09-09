Neelam Kothari Soni of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Signs Made In Heaven 2: Report

Neelam Kothari has created quite a buzz with her recent OTT release Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2. In this quirky reality television series, the Paap Ki Duniya actress alongside her best friends Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavna Panday successfully delivered dollops of entertainment and binge-worthy content for the viewers and critics alike. Now, it is reported that Neelam Kothari is all set to make her comeback with Zoya Akhtar.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Neelam has been roped in to play a role in the critically-acclaimed OTT show Made In Heaven. A source close to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress told Bollywood Hungama: “The show had Neelam playing herself and she has successfully struck a chord with the audience due to her adorable and graceful persona. People have been sharing clips of Neelam from the show that depict her not-much shown, funnier and outgoing self."

The source added that Neelam Kothari would be seen opposite her husband Sameer Soni and Maheep Kapoor’s husband Sanjay Kapoor in the romantic drama web series. It stated, “In one of the episodes, Neelam shared the news about her stint in Zoya Akhtar’s celebrated and much talked about Made in Heaven 2. Neelam Kothari Soni’s stint in the second season of Zoya Akhtar’s popular web series that shall also feature her husband Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor has left fans cheering and rooting for their favorite actress."

Expressing her excitement over this opportunity, Neelam Kothari shared, “I was elated when I heard the script. Zoya’s craft is really unmatchable. The fact that I get to share screen space with Samir is absolutely thrilling! Neeraj Ghaywan is a gifted director. I am sure the audience is going to love seeing me, Samir and Sanjay, together on the screen."

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. It stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

