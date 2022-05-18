Neena Gupta And Her Saans Co-star Kanwaljit Singh Tease New Collab, Film In 'Unaffordable' Home; Watch

Two days after she shared a video of her interaction with her Saans co-star Kanwaljit Singh, Neena Gupta shared yet another video with him and hinted that they are shooting something new. In the video, Neena and Kanwaljit were seen standing in a luxury home, waiting for the crew to set up the scene. While Neena and Kanwaljit did not reveal details about their shoot, they were seen admiring the view from the house.

“Ye hota hai ji flat, kya view hai! Par hum isse afford nahi kar sakte bus sirf yaha par shooting kar sakte hai. Hain na, Kuku ji? (This is called a flat, what a view! But we cannot afford this. We can only shoot here)," Neena said, addressing Kanwaljit.

Kanwaljit added, “Kamsekam shooting mein ye humara ghar ho sakta hai! (At least we can consider this as our home while shooting)". Neena agreed, “Haan, chalo shooting mein hi sahi, isko enjoy kar lete hai do chaar din ke liye. (Yes, even if it is for shooting purposes, let’s enjoy the house for a few days)."

Neena shared the video with the caption, “Yeh hai Mumbai Meri Jaan @kanwaljit19 #Mumbai #Shoottime." The video prompted reactions from many fans of the actors. “My most fav onscreen couple," a fan said. “The all-time perfect duo," added another. “What a view! So happy to see you both together," a third fan said. “So happy to see you both together. Reminds me of Saans," a fourth fan said.

Although several years have passed, fans still remember Neena and Kanwaljit for their outstanding work in Saans. The actors shouldered a mature romantic drama show for the small screen. In 2019, fans were surprised to see that Neena slipped into the shoes of Kanwaljit’s on-screen mother in the film Sardar Ka Grandson. The movie starred Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

