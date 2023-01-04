Neena Gupta Calls Masaba's Birth 'Unusual' Because There Were 'Positive and Negative' Experiences

Actress Neena Gupta is known for giving powerful performances in critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies. Just like her professional life, her personal one also always manages to grab the attention of many. The actress has frequently been praised for her bold decisions but as per Neena, she isn’t ‘brave’ but just a ‘conventional person’. In a recent interview, the actress said that she is ‘the most conventional person’ rather than the ‘rebel’ that the world projects her to be. She added that the only reason she is being called ‘brave’ is because she had a child out of wedlock.

Talking to Brut India, Neena Gupta said, “I’m not a rebel, I’m a chuha (mouse). I’m not unconventional, I’m the most conventional person right now. Just because I had a baby out of wedlock, which millions of women have in India and out. But the media made me into, ‘Ah, brave’."

In the same interview, Neena Gupta described Masaba’s birth year as unusual because “there was so much happiness and so much unhappiness." She recalled Masaba’s birth year saying she experienced both positive and negative experiences. She was loving parenthood, but she was also the target of social prejudices. Neena expressed her happiness about having Masaba in her life but claimed that the media made her life miserable.

For the unversed, Neena and former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards welcomed Masaba Gupta in 1989 out of wedlock. The actress later married Vivek Mehra in 2008.

Furthermore, the actress discussed her parents’ reaction to her desire to pursue acting as a career. She said that they disapproved of it and shared, “They were against it. My mother was a double MA herself at that time. She used to look down upon Hindi films, she would only go to international film festivals and see English films. And when I said [I wanted to act], she like died. She said, ‘No way’."

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the psychological suspense film Vadh. The movie released in theatres on December 9, 2022, and was written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

