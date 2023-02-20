Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra last month. The couple dated for quite some time before getting hitched in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family and a handful of friends. Days after her wedding, Neena Gupta, actress and mother of Masaba Gupta, who recently appeared in Shiv Shastri Balboa, shared that she still can’t wrap her head around the fact that Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra are actually married now.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the Panchayat actress revealed that the wedding was a sudden one. She shared, “Bohot naya tha mere liye. Sab ikkhate ho gaye by chance. Satyadeep ki behen bhi aa gayi LA se, by chance. So, sab kuch aise achanak ho gaya. (It was very new for me. Everyone was together by chance. Satyadeep’s sister had also arrived from Los Angeles, by chance. So, everything happend all of a sudden.)"

Advertisement

She went on to explain, “Mujhe, mere saath jab cheeze hoti hai na, mereko lagta hai ki, us waqt mujhe pata nahi chalta. Main usme ghusi rehti hoon. (For me, when things happen with me, I feel like, I don’t understand it all at that time. I am stuck in that moment when it all happens). Phir baad mein lagta hai ki ‘Haw, aise hua tha’. Abhi tak mujhe aisa lagta nahi hai ki hua tha. Abhi dheere dheere seep in karta hai. (Then later I feel ‘Haw, it happened’. Till now, I feel like it has not happened. Now, slowly slowly it is all seeping in)."

On January 27, Masaba shared about her secret wedding on her social media handle. She also added a heartwarming note with the post which read, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning, Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!"

Advertisement

Reportedly, Masaba had a court marriage with Satyadeep. The duo met on the sets of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. This is the second marriage for both Masaba and Satyadeep. While Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena from 2015-2019, Satyadeep married Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 and got divorced in 2013.

Read all the Latest Movies News here