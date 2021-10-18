Neena Gupta Opens Up on Being Molested, Says ‘I was so Scared, Didn’t Tell My Mother’

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is an inspiration to women from all walks of life. The veteran actress has made several shocking revelations in her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, in which she has touched upon her life journey. The actress also spoke about the time she was molested. She revealed that she was quite young and did not tell her mother about the incident because she was scared to get blamed for it. Recalling an incident when she visited an optician along with her brother, Neena said that the doctor started examining her eye and went down to check other areas, which were not connected to the eye. “I was scared stiff while it was happening and felt disgusted all the way home. I sat in a corner in the house and cried my eyes out when nobody was looking," she wrote in her book.

She further expressed that she didn’t talk about the incident to her mother as she was petrified to get blamed. “I was so scared that she would say that it was my fault. That I had probably said or done something to provoke him," she said. Neena mentioned that the incident happened many times at the doctor’s.

Neena shared another similar incident when she visited a tailor, who attempted to be “too handsy" while taking body measurements. Unfortunately, despite the bad experiences, Neena kept going to both places as there was no escape. She shared that if she would have been unwilling to go, her mother would have asked the reason, and she would have ended up telling her.

Apart from this, Neena has also talked about various details of her life, including falling in love with former cricketer Vivian Richards, becoming a single mother, and raising daughter Masaba Gupta.

