Neena Gupta Recalls Vivian Richards' Reaction When Informed About Her Pregnancy

Neena Gupta has been at the top of her game with back-to-back films like Goodbye and Uunchai. Not only that, the actress is known to be vocal and unapologetic about her life trajectory. Be it about her past relationships or the disappointing lows of her careers. The Badhaai Ho star recently opened up about her relationship with former West Indies cricket player Vivian Richards, referring to his reaction when she informed him about her pregnancy.

In a candid conversation with Humans Of Bombay, amid talking about different aspects of her life, Neena went on to disclose that at the time of her pregnancy, she had informed Vivian about the same and he had asked her to go ahead with it. She additionally recalled that this crucial decision was unwelcomed by her father but as time passed, he too came around.

The Panchayat actress narrated her phone call with Vivian Richards, “I was not very giddy with joy. I was happy because I loved him. I called him and asked him that if you don’t want this child then I won’t have it. He said, ‘No no I would love for you to have this child’. Everyone told me, ‘No, no, no how can you do it alone?’ because he was already married and I couldn’t marry him and go to Antigua to live there. But what happens is jawani mein you are blind. (You are blind in your youth) When you are in love, you don’t listen to anybody. No children will listen to their parents and I was the same."

In the same interview, the 63-year-old actor explained that love doesn’t exist between a man and a woman. And that intimacy usually starts with lust and if things go well, it eventually translates into a habit. Quoting an example from her own life, she expressed that the only love she knows is for Masaba. Neena shared, “I don’t think there is anything called love between a man and a woman. It starts with lust and then If you get along, you become affectionate to each other and then, it becomes a habit. The only love that I have felt is for Masaba. I don’t know what other people might have felt, but mujhe nahi love samajh mein aata (I don’t understand love)."

She continued, “Ye sab wo lust hota hai shuru me, uske baad (there is lust in the beginning, but after that) it can take any direction, you marry or you go to somebody else. It’s only with a child that I feel that love, that I can do anything for her. For my husband I will do, I do a lot, but I will not do anything for him like I will do for Masaba."

Although Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards didn’t get married but the duo were together during the late 1980s. Neena has raised her daughter Masaba Gupta alone as a single mother. She later tied the knot with Vivek Mehta, a Chartered Accountant from Delhi in 2008.

