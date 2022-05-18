Neena Gupta Talks About Viral Instagram Post That Landed Her Badhaai Ho

Neena Gupta has honestly never been afraid of making bold choices in a conservative society like ours. Whether it was raising a child on her own, or asking for work through an Instagram post, the veteran star has shaped her life in her own way. On July 28, 2017, Neena Gupta made headlines after asking for “good parts to play”, and this courageous action surely marked her comeback in the industry. In a candid conversation with The Indian Express, the actress opened up about her viral post and revealed why she chose social media to get back to work and re-enter the film industry.

Neena revealed that she wanted to take a break, as she was “working 24/7” earlier and had no time to enjoy herself and her “married life”. “So, I thought, ‘Chalo maine ab bohot kaam karliya hai (I have done enough work). Now, I have found a good guy. Now, I will enjoy my life and relax,” Neena Gupta was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. However, this period of break from work to enjoy her married life did not last long, as the star felt that she was losing respect as a housewife. She revealed that very soon she realised that all those people for whom she did it were busy with their own work.

Advertisement

She said, “But what happened was that I realised that jinke liye main ye sab kar rahi hun (the people I did everything for), they didn’t have time for me.” Talking about the 2017 viral post, Neena Gupta said, “I realised that I have to work because it is the most important thing in everybody’s life. So, I put up that post. And Badhaai Ho happened. And I was back.” Despite enjoying and loving to be a housewife, Neena Gupta felt that she was “taken for granted”, as she was “available all the time”.

Advertisement

Accepting that during her second innings in her acting career, she is getting comparatively good opportunities, but they aren’t as good as what her male counterparts are getting. Further, she revealed that she is looking forward to the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat. Apart from Deepak Kumar Mishra’s Panchayat 2, Neena Gupta will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya&rsquo’s Uunchai, Masaba Masaba 2, Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.