Neetha Shetty Likely To Enter Bigg Boss Marathi 3 as Second Wild Card Contestant

Television actress Neetha Shetty is likely to enter as the second wild card contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, which is airing on Colors Marathi. Though the makers of the reality show have not announced the name of the next wild card contestant, reports suggest that it is Neetha who is seen in the show’s latest promo. Colors Marathi has shared a promo of the latest episode, to be aired today, in which a female is seen giving an electrifying performance on the stage.

Apart from media reports, social media users are also guessing that it is Neetha who will be greeted by show host Mahesh Manjrekar during the weekend episodes. It will be confirmed after today’s episode.

Neetha Shetty has worked in several Marathi and Hindi TV shows. She has acted in Hindi shows like Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Kahiin To Hoga, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mamta, Parrivaar, CID, Peshwa Bajirao, Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Laal Ishq. She has also acted in a Marathi film, Fugay.

Neetha was also a part of the Alt Balaji’s erotic web series Gandii Baat season 1.

It will be interesting to see how the second wild card contestant will add more spice to the show and shake things up. It has been seen in the show that usually the wild card contestants change the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house with a lot of unpredictable twists and turns.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has witnessed only one wild card contestant Adish Vaidya. He entered the reality show on October 10 and got evicted within two weeks.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 which has a run time of 100 days premiered on September 19.

