Nitu Chandra Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Receives Acclaim for Hollywood Debut

Recently, Nitu Chandra met the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar and Minister of Industry Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on a two-day trip to the state.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 25, 2022, 15:35 IST

Actress Nitu Chandra set a new standard for herself in her professional life after being roped in for the 2019 Hollywood film ever Back Down Revolt with Sony pictures. This marks the first Hollywood project of the Bihar born actress. Recently, the actress met the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar and Minister of Industry Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on a two-day trip to the state.

Acknowledging Nitu’s visit and her triumph in the world’s leading cinematic industry both the prominent personalities jotted down a note on a social media account.

Minister of Industry Syed Shahnawaz Hussain wrote on Twitter, “ Met actress @nituchandra who is doing a lead role in #Hollywood film #NEVERBACKDOWNREVOLT with Sony pictures. It was a pleasure meeting her and proud to see a Bihar Ki Beti making her mark in the world’s leading film industry".

Appreciating Neetu Chandra’s visit to the town, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the actress for her big win in Hollywood and wished her luck for her future ahead.

Nitu Chandra made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 film Garam Masala. however, her debut in the film industry happened in 2003 with the Telugu film Vishnu. She has gone on to do several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, including Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Satyameva Jayate (Telugu), Yavarum Nalam, Vaigai Express and Mumbai Cutting. Prior to Never Back Down: Revolt, she was seen in the Tamil film Brahma.com.

first published: April 25, 2022, 15:04 IST