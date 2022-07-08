Neetu Steps Out For Bday Lunch With Kareena, Saif and Other Kapoors, Ranbir-Alia Send Her Sweet Gift

Neetu Kapoor had a memorable birthday this year. The veteran actress turned a year older on Saturday. She rang in her birthday in London with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While Neetu flashed a big smile in videos and pictures from her birthday party, she revealed that she enjoyed a fun lunch with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and other Kapoor family members.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a picture in which she was seen posing with her family members outside the restaurant they dined at. She captioned the picture, “Birthday lunch with familia."

Kareena also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that the family enjoyed a Chinese lunch. Bebo shared a picture of Saif, Neetu and Rima Jain and wrote, “Chinese lunch is a must on birthdays." Alia and Ranbir were visibly missing in the photos. However, the couple sent her a sweet surprise.

Neetu took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a bouquet of white roses sent by the soon-to-be parents. “Thank you, Alia, Rana," Neetu wrote while sharing the picture. The flowers came along with a card that read, “Happy birthday mom, love you lots."

Alia and Ranbir are busy with their respective projects. While Alia is in Portugal, shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot, Ranbir is busy with the promotions of his comeback film Shamshera.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor revealed that Ranbir Kapoor will be joining her in the finale of her reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. He is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Shamshera, and might be joined by co-star Vaani Kapoor. The finale would be happening soon, as Neetu Kapoor had herself confirmed. His next release is Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, which co-stars Alia Bhatt and is set to release in September.

