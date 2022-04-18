Neetu Kapoor Calls Ranbir, Bharat Sahni Her 'Pillars', Brother-in-law Hopes Alia Has 'Lots of Babies'

On Sunday, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from the wedding of her son Ranbir Kapoor that took place on April 14. The 63-year-old actress’ latest Instagram post features her son Ranbir and her son-in-law Bharat Sahni standing next to her. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Neetu added in the caption, “My Pillars." For the occasion, Neetu had opted to wear a vibrant creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The pink ghagra came with yellow and multi-colored pallu draped across her blouse.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new set of pictures from the much-awaited Bollywood wedding has also been shared on social media. Pictures shared by Bharat Sahni show the newlywed couple Ranbir and Alia Bhatt sharing a kiss as they cut their wedding cake. The couple had opted for off-white ensembles for their wedding, designed by Indian couturier Sabyasachi. The wedding took place at the couple’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai where they were surrounded by family members and friends.

In another unseen picture from the Ralia wedding, Ranbir was seen celebrating the occasion with his cousins Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Nikhil Nanda, and brother-in-law Bharat. The groom’s side was also dressed in subtle pastel shades going along with the general theme of the wedding.

Advertisement

In another picture shared by Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the jewellery designer was spotted with her daughter Samara. The 41-year-old had opted for a golden Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for the occasion. The lehenga worn by Riddhima featured a mandala skirt that came with hand-embroidered and gold mirror zari work. The blouse accompanying the lehenga featured crystal and tassel work. Riddhima tied her hair in a messy bun and accessorized her look with a layered set style comprising a heavy choker and a statement piece.

Have you checked these pictures yet?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.