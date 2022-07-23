Neetu Kapoor Gives a Shout-out to Alia Bhatt As She Shares Update on Darlings Trailer; Check Here

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming black comedy Darlings. On Saturday afternoon, the Bollywood diva shared an update about the trailer of Darlings using a series of quirky posters featuring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Just hours after the posters made their way online, Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law and actress Neetu Kapoor took to social media to extend best wishes.

Re-sharing the posters on her Instagram story, the veteran actress shared a red heart and a high-five icon. Take a look at her reaction below:

Neetu Kapoor wasn’t the only one who cheered for Alia Bhatt. Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “Mondays fun days. Trailer dropping in 2 days, Darlings."

Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings also features Roshan Mathew in the lead role alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Alia Bhatt. The plot of the movie is set against the backdrop of a lower-middle-class neighbourhood in the city of Mumbai and follows the life of Badru (played by Alia Bhatt). The story traces how Badru and her mother join hands to help the former’s husband to quit drinking. However, when her husband’s rage becomes unbearable, the mother-daughter duo comes up with a sly plan to seek revenge.

The makers of Darlings have opted to release the movie on the OTT platform. Darlings will stream on Netflix from August 5 onwards.

Besides this, Alia Bhatt has a slew of projects in her kitty including Brahmastra which marks her first-ever collaboration with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia will also soon make her debut in the Hollywood industry alongside Gal Gadot in Heart Of Stone.

Last month, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor also left their fans rejoiced by sharing their pregnancy news via social media. Reportedly, the celebrity couple will welcome their first child by November, this year.

