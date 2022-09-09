Neetu Kapoor Gives Her Brahmastra Review, Tells Ayan Mukerji 'Initially It Takes Time But...'

Neetu Kapoor was mighty impressed with Brahmastra and she did not shy away from letting director Ayan Mukerji know about it at the special screening of the film. On Thursday night, family and friends of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came together to see Brahmastra. A video following the screening has now surfaced online in which Neetu is seen praising the film.

Shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Neetu was heard telling Ayan, “The ending is gripping and outstanding but initially… it takes time (to build). But once the film takes off…" Ayan was seen patiently listening to her feedback through the video.

Watch it here:

Advertisement

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva tells the tale of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with the superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘Astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also learn to push his limit. He also learns about other astras and meets other superhumans who help wade off the threat. Isha, played by Alia, doubles up as his love interest.

The film has been receiving positive reviews from Twitter users. “Brahmastra is the next level Hindi cinema blockbuster. This is Ayan Mukerji’s vision, concept, and execution…and what a film he has made. Every scene is epic," a Twitter user wrote. Another said, “Standing ovation and cheerful claps by the audience clearly state that the film is blockbuster. Congratulations team Brahmastra."

Advertisement

Brahmastra is likely to witness the biggest opening day collections this year. Producer and film business expert Girish Johar, speaking with News18 Showsha exclusively, said that Brahmastra could witness a box office collection of Rs 23 to Rs 25 crore on day 1. The collection would surpass Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Rs 14 crore opening day collection.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here